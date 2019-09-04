Aviance Capital Partners Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL); As Central Garden And Pet Co (CENT) Stock Value Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lifted Holding

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 216,128 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.05M, up from 177,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 14.65 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Central Garden And Pet Co (CENT) by 611.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 2,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 2,405 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47 million, up from 338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Central Garden And Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 79,806 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 3,891 shares to 8 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 130,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,516 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $87,670 activity.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,674 shares to 19,690 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,050 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

