Aviance Capital Partners Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Cut Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 427.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 6,531 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26 million, up from 1,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 7,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 103,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year's $1.38 per share. MET's profit will be $1.32B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 206,036 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 936,058 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 9,015 shares. Fiduciary Tru Comm stated it has 14,006 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.72% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 13,306 shares. Ally Fin owns 72,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.35% or 14,611 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 37,428 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 5,314 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0% or 301 shares. 508,175 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Deprince Race Zollo holds 417,334 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital has invested 0.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 99,635 shares to 8,273 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,364 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).