Aviance Capital Partners Increased Its Position in Unum Group (UNM) by $360,789 as Market Value Declined; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 22,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.83 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.62 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester stated it has 2,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,688 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Co reported 348,467 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.43% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rmb Cap Management Llc has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 477,039 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested 0.37% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 21,009 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 12,756 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 9,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 13,735 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 304,523 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,110 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

