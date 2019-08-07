Aviance Capital Partners Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Evanson Asset Management Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Trimmed by $307,020 as Share Value Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 97,317 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 27,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 6.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 54,610 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 89,947 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 10.20M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 406,309 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.13% or 25,869 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Lc invested in 0.11% or 4,150 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 4.00 million shares. Van Eck has 12,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 0.02% or 4,190 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 82,621 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 105,612 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 221,821 shares. 481,016 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors has 439,336 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk accumulated 136,530 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 84,860 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Private Asset Mgmt invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh stated it has 57,913 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker Trust accumulated 1.28% or 107,685 shares. Firsthand Management holds 100,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.69% or 13,012 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 153,157 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 3.82% or 147,900 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.34% or 193,673 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 6.43M shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,755 shares to 13,381 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.