Aviance Capital Partners Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; Qualys (QLYS) Share Value Declined While Sit Investment Associates Lowered Its Position by $338,250

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $341.31. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 21,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 26,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 137,787 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

