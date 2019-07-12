Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $897,858 as Market Value Rose; Bio Techne (TECH) Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $6.93 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 27,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 9.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73 million, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 37,476 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

