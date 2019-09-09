Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $300,510 as Market Valuation Rose; Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Holder Edmp Has Lifted Stake

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 1.81M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 37,107 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 227 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 85,948 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 290,847 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Oppenheimer Com owns 31,748 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Company owns 85,282 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pecaut & has 2.23% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Eii Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Dupont Cap Corp owns 7,706 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.64M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI) by 7,703 shares to 27,014 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 100,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.