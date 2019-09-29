Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) by $346,604 as Market Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) by 109.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 86,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 165,776 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, up from 79,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 406,625 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 15,000 shares. HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of stock.

