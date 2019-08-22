Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.56% above currents $97.8 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $95 target. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) stake by 79.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc acquired 11,550 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 26,062 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 14,512 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. now has $78.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 6.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Glob Invsts holds 400,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westend Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 706,697 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.79% or 24,675 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 38,616 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,199 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 385,313 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 7,411 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 175,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Company. Tobam invested in 291,314 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 24.16M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Llc. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,340 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.07% stake. Beech Hill Advsr has invested 3.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mairs And Pwr owns 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 249,356 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 16.71% above currents $47.77 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) stake by 7,075 shares to 30,928 valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stake by 1,964 shares and now owns 34,507 shares. Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 120,608 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aperio Gru Lc reported 277,751 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,031 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,111 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 421,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of accumulated 0.05% or 56,043 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 406 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.45 million are held by Boston Ptnrs. Fjarde Ap owns 162,628 shares. 19.25M are owned by Cap Intl. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 9,210 shares. Covington Cap reported 958 shares stake.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.