Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $300,510 as Share Value Rose; Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Its Osi Systems (OSIS) Holding by $3.53 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.55. About 2.09 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 40,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 408,207 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.76M, up from 367,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 261,952 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 1.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Financial Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 6,056 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 115,131 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 44,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43 shares. 26,317 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 166,102 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.73% stake. Andra Ap accumulated 0.04% or 8,500 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,825 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc has 0.03% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sei Investments holds 0% or 1,327 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0.03% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 1,590 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 3,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 647 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1,900 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Westwood Group Inc accumulated 0.32% or 348,063 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp And Tru accumulated 45 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Llc has 2.36% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 321,268 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 25,926 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5,699 shares to 160,923 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,701 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).