Aviance Capital Partners Has Increased At&T (T) Holding by $403,227; Stock Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.44. About 3.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 12,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 40,688 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 28,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 25.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,401 shares to 62,712 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,109 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

