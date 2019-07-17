Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut Visa (V) Stake by $306,384 as Market Valuation Rose; Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position as Share Price Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 36,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.55 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 3.54 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

