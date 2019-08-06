Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut Its Visa (V) Position; Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 71.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 213,100 shares with $5.01M value, down from 760,744 last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,964 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 34,507 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 36,471 last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $386.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $170.96. About 3.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 351,838 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com reported 63,328 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 22,824 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 692 shares. Odey Asset Group Limited owns 423,663 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,431 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Llc owns 24,181 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 77,030 shares. New Generation Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1.09M shares. 10,588 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Highbridge Cap Limited owns 1.30 million shares. General American Investors has invested 0.52% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 185,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 38,866 shares to 216,128 valued at $41.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,079 shares and now owns 19,055 shares. Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.