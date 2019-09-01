Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut By $1.20 Million Its Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holding; Premier Asset Managment Raised By $329,115 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Celgene Corp. (CELG) stake by 48.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,729 shares as Celgene Corp. (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 13,394 shares with $1.26M value, down from 26,123 last quarter. Celgene Corp. now has $68.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 2,965 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 16,660 shares with $1.86M value, up from 13,695 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ) stake by 28,931 shares to 59,080 valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 10,933 shares and now owns 35,921 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.68% above currents $96.8 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $103 target.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

