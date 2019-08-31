Aviance Capital Partners Decreased By $436,800 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Laboratory of America Holdings Common (LH) Shorts Down By 12.88%

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. LH’s SI was 1.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH)’s short sellers to cover LH’s short positions. The SI to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common’s float is 1.68%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

