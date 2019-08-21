Aviance Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM); O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Lifted Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 3.16M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 1,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 30,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 29,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 173,204 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares to 20,501 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 137,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.37% or 203,382 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.43% or 63,836 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 3,144 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr has 37,049 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 979,129 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Orrstown Finance Inc accumulated 1.93% or 8,687 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 200 shares. New England Research And Mgmt Inc owns 1,825 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Com owns 19,960 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt holds 34,439 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 500,856 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

