Aviance Capital Partners Boosted Unum Group (UNM) Holding by $360,789; Baidu Spon Adr (BIDU) Holder Bp Plc Has Trimmed Stake

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr (BIDU) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 64,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 66,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.29 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,501 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.60 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 46,626 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Foster Motley Incorporated invested in 15,640 shares. Grace And White New York has invested 4.67% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 41,755 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 18,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bogle Invest Management LP De stated it has 1.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.02% stake.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 36,000 shares to 179,000 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).