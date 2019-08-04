Aviance Capital Management Stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) Has Cut by $1.24 Million; Cibc World Markets Upped Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Stock Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 46,601 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 39,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 28,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 191,535 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 220,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51M shares traded or 60.42% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Gasline to Buy BP Gas for Planned $43 Billion LNG Project; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Technology Could Drive 30% Cost Savings — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers a Trans-Alaska Pipeline or Prudhoe Bay Worker with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to the Nation’s Top Lawyers for a Better Compensation Settlement; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 18,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Global Comm Services Etf (IXP).

