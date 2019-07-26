Aviance Capital Management Position in Chevron (CVX) Raised as Share Value Rose; Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Its Stake by $940,672 as Valuation Declined

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.07. About 224,256 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1260.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 39,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 3,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 3.67M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,414 shares to 77,940 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,592 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). James Investment Research holds 0.6% or 74,679 shares in its portfolio. 39,574 are held by Beck Mack Oliver. Papp L Roy Associate reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 681,207 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.3% or 487,624 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Inc reported 49,714 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 34,757 shares. 42,281 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. Moreover, Hwg LP has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% or 22,674 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile Comm invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,075 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Campbell Newman Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 3,567 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hendley invested in 25,574 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 318 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cap Research Invsts reported 3.69 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Asset Management reported 1,598 shares. 270,523 are held by First Tru Advsrs L P. 12.30M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Howard Mgmt reported 100,000 shares stake. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 31,252 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 680 shares in its portfolio.

