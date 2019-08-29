Aviance Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in China Mobile LTD (CHL) by $2.84 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.08. About 18.50 million shares traded or 772.79% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 62405.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 56,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 56,880 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 657,928 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) by 19,578 shares to 9,156 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blackstone / Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 44,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,758 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,032 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Service stated it has 368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 17,496 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.02% or 18,689 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 12,451 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Hmi Capital Ltd Liability invested 10.39% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.87M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 7.70M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 10,800 shares.

