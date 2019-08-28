Aviance Capital Management Lifted By $2.10 Million Its New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ) Stake; Shorts at ALUMINUM CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (ALMMF) Lowered By 5.16%

ALUMINUM CORP CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (OTCMKTS:ALMMF) had a decrease of 5.16% in short interest. ALMMF’s SI was 23.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.16% from 25.28M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 239751 days are for ALUMINUM CORP CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (OTCMKTS:ALMMF)’s short sellers to cover ALMMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.293 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) stake by 34.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 131,199 shares as New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 510,340 shares with $8.63M value, up from 379,141 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp Com New now has $5.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 2.39 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew.

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 145,566 shares to 89,671 valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Tactical High Yield Etf (HYLS) stake by 240,335 shares and now owns 904,165 shares. Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 553,140 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Blair William & Company Il reported 26,540 shares. 3.64 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Lsv Asset owns 681,100 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,975 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 300,815 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware invested 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com reported 88,765 shares. Eidelman Virant owns 0.39% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 32,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 3,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 3.51 million shares. 14,993 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.86 billion. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy divisions. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina chemical products, and gallium.