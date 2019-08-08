Aviance Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Position; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 49,571 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 408,435 shares with $12.81M value, up from 358,864 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $252.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Microchip Technology (MCHP) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 3,673 shares as Microchip Technology (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 161,836 shares with $13.43 million value, up from 158,163 last quarter. Microchip Technology now has $21.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 1.72M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos accumulated 23,770 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 27.85 million shares. Cullinan Assocs has 161,259 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.35 million shares. 6,925 were reported by C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd. Diligent Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability holds 381,340 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 985,354 are held by Bokf Na. 24,858 are owned by Headinvest Lc. Oarsman Cap Inc owns 42,027 shares. E&G Advsr Lp owns 0.83% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 60,359 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit Etf stake by 107,503 shares to 1.81 million valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 14,804 shares and now owns 66,645 shares. First Trust Tactical High Yield Etf (HYLS) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock or 4,660 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microchip had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 3,813 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cypress Gru accumulated 7,406 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company owns 150,727 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl invested in 0% or 85 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 39,400 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 2,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 108,694 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation owns 6,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 0.34% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 10,580 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 1.17% or 908,084 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 229 shares. Cordasco Financial has 23,663 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,500 shares to 3,838 valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 59,101 shares and now owns 323,268 shares. Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.