Aviance Capital Management Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding by $663,850; Market Value Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 74,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 388,395 shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 141.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assocs has 33,997 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,656 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 844,644 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt Inc holds 954,208 shares or 6.17% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 2,509 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management owns 130,815 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 10,762 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tru Com Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 251,964 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,043 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation accumulated 18,614 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2.45M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 24,183 shares. 2.03M were reported by Zacks Investment Management. Eaton Vance holds 4.89 million shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,262 shares to 8 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blackstone / Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 44,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,758 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.41M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Co Lc has 1.07% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 199,106 shares. Smith Graham Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 80,628 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 270 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 2,800 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 7,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 13,125 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,000 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated invested in 3,243 shares. 950 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Rothschild Comm Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 6,150 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sun Life accumulated 10,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.21% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).