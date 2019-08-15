Aviance Capital Management Increased By $1.85 Million Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holding; Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust Has 1.17 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 12 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.19 million shares, down from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) stake by 31.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc acquired 205,334 shares as Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 852,063 shares with $8.51 million value, up from 646,729 last quarter. Annaly Capital Management Inc now has $12.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 12.19 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $163.28 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 27.46 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust for 85,894 shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 126,657 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 80,690 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,380 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 44,660 shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.38’s average target is 17.42% above currents $8.84 stock price. Annaly Capital had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21.

