Aviance Capital Management Holding in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Stock Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Stake

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 205,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 852,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 646,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 13.60 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $181.47. About 816,887 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,672 shares to 29,275 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,940 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,672 shares to 29,275 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,940 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.