Aviance Capital Management Has Trimmed Total Sa (TOT) Position; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Cerner (CERN) Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 145.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 15,196 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 25,647 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 10,451 last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $21.90B valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Total Sa (TOT) stake by 14.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 17,677 shares as Total Sa (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 104,483 shares with $5.82M value, down from 122,160 last quarter. Total Sa now has $128.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 979,063 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.36B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) stake by 14,401 shares to 24,810 valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE) stake by 40,856 shares and now owns 103,780 shares. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 874,845 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Generation Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.38% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3.30M shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Grp Incorporated owns 161,669 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc World holds 0.04% or 77,644 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 1,302 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 376,072 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge Advsr Inc stated it has 0.77% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 87,290 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 20,917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Trust National Bank holds 2,101 shares. Westwood Grp has 33,721 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 177,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. The insider GREISCH JOHN J bought $608,130.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased International Business Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,323 shares to 26,781 valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 14,895 shares and now owns 13,546 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $47 lowest target. $74’s average target is 7.61% above currents $68.77 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley.