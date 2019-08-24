Aviance Capital Management Has Lifted Its Fluor (FLR) Stake by $518,436; A-R-T- Advisors Increases Holding in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 147.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 84,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 142,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 57,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 3.20M shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 03/04/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corporation Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 138.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 14,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 10,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 2.66M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dynavax’s SD-101 and 4SC’s Domatinostat Demonstrate Synergy and Induce a Systemic Anti-tumor Response in Preclinical Models – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dynavax Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 26 – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Novack David F had bought 16,667 shares worth $50,001. The insider CANO FRANCIS bought 16,667 shares worth $50,001.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.44 million were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,704 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 46,876 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 65,700 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 45,000 shares. 496,412 were accumulated by C Gp Holding A S. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 276,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Lp invested in 75,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Jane Street Gp Limited Com invested in 0% or 11,517 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.24 million shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 17,500 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 36,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,711 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.