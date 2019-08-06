Aviance Capital Management Has Lifted Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $2.98 Million; Market Value Rose; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Declined, Profund Advisors Lowered Its Position by $569,645

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3972.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 18,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 19,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 3.21M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 39,063 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 48,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 2.99M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Sec & Inc Etf (FPE) by 48,580 shares to 257,057 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisorshares Newfleet Mult (MINC) by 301,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,487 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 6.48M are owned by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 16,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 648,415 shares. Violich Management Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,328 were accumulated by Tiemann Investment. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 80,025 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Company stated it has 1,694 shares. D E Shaw holds 3,990 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 2,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 61,156 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 26,419 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 7,416 shares. 1,000 were reported by Blume Mgmt. Quantres Asset Management stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 19,725 shares to 114,965 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking reported 46,088 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 19,893 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Communications owns 2.34M shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 78,841 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 284,357 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Guggenheim Llc holds 230,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5.85M shares stake. Opus Management owns 98,400 shares. John G Ullman And invested in 58,075 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 209,646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru owns 422,544 shares.