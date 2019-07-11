Aviance Capital Management Has Increased Its Visa Class A (V) Stake by $477,360; Market Valuation Rose; As Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted by $539,274 Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,271 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 74,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 11,377 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 3.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,441 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Jed Ballard Joins Northrim BanCorp as Chief Financial Officer Following Frye’s Transition to Corporate Accounting Manager – GlobeNewswire” published on November 22, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrim Bank Promotes Schierhorn to President and CEO; Beedle Remains Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2017.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,958 activity. Shares for $24,668 were bought by DRABEK ANTHONY. $18,546 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by WIGHT DAVID G on Monday, February 11. $20,299 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy. SWALLING JOHN C bought $24,857 worth of stock or 730 shares. McCambridge David J bought $25,351 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Friday, May 24. Schutt Aaron Michael also bought $13,504 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Monday, February 4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

