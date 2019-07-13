Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake; AGC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (ASGLY) Sellers Increased By 133.76% Their Shorts

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 18.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 9,182 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Aviance Capital Management Llc holds 41,401 shares with $5.61M value, down from 50,583 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $79.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR

AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) had an increase of 133.76% in short interest. ASGLY’s SI was 109,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 133.76% from 46,800 shares previously. With 58,200 avg volume, 2 days are for AGC INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s short sellers to cover ASGLY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 11,387 shares traded. AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. The firm offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,885 shares to 8,694 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT) stake by 3,074 shares and now owns 17,629 shares. Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% or 3,038 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Company reported 21,128 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.48% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Appleton Prns Ma invested in 2,559 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 138,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc has invested 0.66% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mathes Inc has invested 1.71% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kanawha Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 28,559 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.27% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 0.48% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,687 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CAT in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating.

