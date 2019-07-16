Aviance Capital Management Has Cut United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Position as Share Price Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $338,316

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 1.02M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 6,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 22,662 shares to 62,106 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) by 74,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,742 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,259 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M.