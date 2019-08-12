Aviance Capital Management Cut Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $3.80 Million; Howard Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Merck And Co (MRK)

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 70,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 55 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 70,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 7.95 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 274,326 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, up from 264,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 5.70M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 62,257 shares stake. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 538,784 shares. Pacific Glob Inv accumulated 20,613 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas invested in 316,576 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 72,913 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Com has 1.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.47 million shares. Birmingham Cap Al stated it has 67,034 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.4% or 32,628 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 19,851 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Drexel Morgan Com stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 1.37 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 34,794 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 851,121 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% stake.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 25,985 shares to 27,423 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.