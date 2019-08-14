Aviance Capital Management Cut Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) by $1.99 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 22,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 90,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 112,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 12,777 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 23,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.04% stake. Consolidated Inv Group Inc Llc has 17,417 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Alpha Llc reported 1,423 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Lmr Llp stated it has 1,054 shares. Trust Advsrs invested in 7,475 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Fund owns 24,202 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Stearns Finance Svcs Grp holds 0.26% or 7,216 shares. Wendell David Inc holds 25,798 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 7,257 are owned by Beaumont Partners Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 9,987 shares to 48,717 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)