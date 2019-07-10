Aviance Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Deere & Co (DE); Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Heico New (HEI.A) Holding by $2.99 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,635 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 542,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.59 million, up from 506,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 373,370 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3972.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Management holds 10,939 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Generation Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Greenleaf holds 3,904 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 7,264 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,007 shares. 46,844 are held by First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division. Horizon Invests Llc reported 1,372 shares stake. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.06% or 44,522 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,235 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.07% or 53,400 shares. 4,891 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Lc. 394,613 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Moors & Cabot reported 0.11% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superincome Preferred Etf (SPFF) by 36,635 shares to 266,827 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisorshares Newfleet Mult (MINC) by 301,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,487 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 202,000 shares to 165,500 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).