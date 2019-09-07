Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH)’s Financial Results Comparing With JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been rivals in the Regional Airlines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca Holdings S.A. 4 0.07 N/A -0.78 0.00 JetBlue Airways Corporation 18 0.65 N/A 1.35 14.27

Demonstrates Avianca Holdings S.A. and JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca Holdings S.A. 0.00% -8.6% -1.3% JetBlue Airways Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Avianca Holdings S.A. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avianca Holdings S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, JetBlue Airways Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avianca Holdings S.A. and JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca Holdings S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 JetBlue Airways Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Avianca Holdings S.A. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 92.31% upside potential. JetBlue Airways Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 34.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Avianca Holdings S.A. looks more robust than JetBlue Airways Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.2% of Avianca Holdings S.A. shares and 95.3% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares. Competitively, JetBlue Airways Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avianca Holdings S.A. -1.48% 6.4% 3.64% -11.92% -39.27% -1.72% JetBlue Airways Corporation -1.69% 3.39% 3.22% 4.74% 7.37% 19.74%

For the past year Avianca Holdings S.A. has -1.72% weaker performance while JetBlue Airways Corporation has 19.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors JetBlue Airways Corporation beats Avianca Holdings S.A.

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.