Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH) Reaches $2.62 Low on Aug, 27; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 49 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 48 sold and reduced their stakes in Genesis Energy LP. The funds in our database now possess: 87.65 million shares, up from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Genesis Energy LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

The stock of Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $2.49 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.62 share price. This indicates more downside for the $326.51M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.49 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.33 million less. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 76,700 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 09/03/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6%; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $326.51 million. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in ground activities for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 12.72% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. for 300,000 shares. Rr Advisors Llc owns 3.29 million shares or 8.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has 6% invested in the company for 10.67 million shares. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust, a New York-based fund reported 308,097 shares.

