Avianca Holdings S.A. (AVH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional Airlines company, Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avianca Holdings S.A. has 20.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Avianca Holdings S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avianca Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avianca Holdings S.A. 0.00% -8.60% -1.30% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Avianca Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avianca Holdings S.A. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Avianca Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avianca Holdings S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.71 2.52

With consensus price target of $5, Avianca Holdings S.A. has a potential upside of 27.55%. The potential upside of the competitors is 20.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avianca Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avianca Holdings S.A. -1.48% 6.4% 3.64% -11.92% -39.27% -1.72% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Avianca Holdings S.A. has -1.72% weaker performance while Avianca Holdings S.A.’s rivals have 29.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avianca Holdings S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avianca Holdings S.A.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Avianca Holdings S.A. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avianca Holdings S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avianca Holdings S.A.’s competitors beat Avianca Holdings S.A.

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.