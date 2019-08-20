Avianca Holdings (AVH) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Boosted Position; Walmart (WMT) Stake Maintained by Td Capital Management Llc

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 4.96M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, FLIPKART WILL MAINTAIN DISTINCT BRANDS & OPERATING STRUCTURES; 24/05/2018 – UK’s Sainsbury’s tweaks pay proposals after staff pressure; 15/03/2018 – WALMART DROPS SUDDENLY AFTER EX-EXEC FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PETCO TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 272,441 shares traded or 61.87% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 09/03/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6%; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 9,600 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,306 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.41% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com has invested 3.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,869 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Company. Dillon & Associates, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,840 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 7,418 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cullinan Associates Inc holds 3.13M shares or 22.96% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp owns 247,316 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 5,178 shares. Sfmg Ltd accumulated 5,627 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 294,886 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 50,768 shares to 519,192 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronav Sa by 267,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,654 shares, and cut its stake in Aircastle (NYSE:AYR).