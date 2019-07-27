Avianca Holdings (AVH) Position Maintained by Donald Smith & Company Inc; Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 68,788 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 22,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 310,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 601,622 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 74,300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 45,872 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Limited Company owns 661,615 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 13.83M shares. Da Davidson Com owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 15,419 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 232,589 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 7,300 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company accumulated 6,900 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 9,196 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 64,209 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 239,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 153,950 shares. Strs Ohio has 190,000 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,833 shares to 22,175 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoGenomics prices stock offering at $21.25 – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics to build new facility in Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RZG, NEO, TCMD, MEDP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ayr Strategies Changes OTC Ticker Symbol to â€œAYRSFâ€ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 110,488 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 197,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,469 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th – Yahoo Finance” on February 25, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Avianca (AVH) This Earnings Season? – Zacks.com” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) CEO HernÃ¡n RincÃ³n on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avianca declares annual dividend of COP$46 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ARMP, BIOC among top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.