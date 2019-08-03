Avianca Holdings (AVH) Position Maintained by Donald Smith & Company Inc; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Cut by $9.01 Million Its Position

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 513,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.74 million, down from 554,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 727,249 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 53,065 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage: A PSA For PSA – Strike While The Iron Is Hot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Augusta Storage Units Grow Public Storage Presence by 50% – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares to 414,238 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avianca Holdings SA 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) CEO HernÃ¡n RincÃ³n on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clouds On The Horizon For The Investment Grade Credit Market In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K Avianca Holdings SA For: Jul 22 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Avianca (AVH) This Earnings Season? (Revised) – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 14, 2019.