Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Avery Dennison Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.80% of all Business Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Avery Dennison Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.44% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Avery Dennison Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison Corporation 0.00% 46.60% 9.00% Industry Average 3.64% 32.31% 5.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Avery Dennison Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison Corporation N/A 111 41.03 Industry Average 272.57M 7.50B 19.75

Avery Dennison Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.63

$116.5 is the consensus target price of Avery Dennison Corporation, with a potential upside of 3.41%. The potential upside of the peers is 105.26%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Avery Dennison Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avery Dennison Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avery Dennison Corporation -1.49% -3.11% 5.85% 12.4% 2.03% 27.87% Industry Average 3.40% 3.80% 12.30% 16.64% 15.81% 30.34%

For the past year Avery Dennison Corporation has weaker performance than Avery Dennison Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avery Dennison Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Avery Dennison Corporation’s competitors have 1.48 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avery Dennison Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avery Dennison Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Avery Dennison Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Avery Dennison Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.26 which is 26.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Avery Dennison Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avery Dennison Corporation’s competitors beat Avery Dennison Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors. Its Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells various branding and information solutions, including creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, sustainable packaging, inventory visibility and loss prevention solutions, data management services, price tickets, printers and scanners, radio-frequency identification inlays and tags, and brand protection and security solutions. This segment serves apparel and footwear brands; manufacturers and retailers; food service, grocery, and pharmaceutical supply chains; consumer goods brands; automotive manufacturers; and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive tapes; diaper tapes and closures; fasteners; skin-contact adhesives; surgical, wound care, ostomy, and securement products; and medical barrier films under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, and Vancive brand names. This segment serves tape converters, original equipment and original design manufacturers, construction firms, personal care product manufacturers, manufacturers and retailers, and medical device manufacturers. It also offers cable harnessing and insulation tapes. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.