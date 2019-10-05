Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Holder Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Stake; Millennium Management Cut Its Comscore (SCOR) Position by $2.18 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 81.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 435,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 99,815 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 535,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 420,442 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 8,157 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $944,000, down from 13,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 463,542 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 35,553 shares to 54,876 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 759,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SCOR shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.16% more from 40.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Invest Lp De holds 78,894 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 52,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 46,727 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 430,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Cannell Peter B Company stated it has 344,373 shares. Oppenheimer & Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 71,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 22,800 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corp owns 757,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 1.00M shares. Teton Incorporated reported 190,000 shares. International Gp Incorporated Inc holds 31,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp holds 0% or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.08% or 6,626 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 151,820 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 2.78% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,931 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 3,636 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division owns 19,250 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 6,700 are held by Meyer Handelman Comm. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0% or 248 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,239 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,162 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 282,493 shares. 2,064 are held by Next Finance Group.

