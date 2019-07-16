Avery Dennison Com (AVY) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Its Holding by $614,268 as Stock Price Declined; Unitedhealth (UNH) Position Has Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp Com (AVY) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 5,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 422,098 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.71M, up from 416,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 261,504 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth (UNH) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,630 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 32,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $265.59. About 2.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares to 29,330 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,053 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29,687 shares to 52,912 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,734 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. $209,020 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shares were sold by BARKER PETER K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.