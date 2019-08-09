Avery Dennison (AVY) to pay $0.58 on Sep 18, 2019; COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (CVVTF) Shorts Increased By 11.16%

COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF) had an increase of 11.16% in short interest. CVVTF’s SI was 377,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.16% from 339,600 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 755 days are for COVESTRO AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY FED (OTCMKTS:CVVTF)’s short sellers to cover CVVTF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.79% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 695 shares traded or 279.78% up from the average. Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:CVVTF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:AVY) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Avery Dennison Corp’s current price of $114.67 translates into 0.51% yield. Avery Dennison Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 537,504 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. It has a 3.34 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.06 billion. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It has a 40.51 P/E ratio. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

