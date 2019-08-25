Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Price Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Cut by $448,000 Its Position; Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 46,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93 million shares traded or 97.75% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Fiduciary Tru Co stated it has 2,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 7,693 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 12,800 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Incorporated owns 25,996 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 112,878 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt holds 4,938 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 21,041 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 1,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,260 shares. Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 33,510 shares.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,085 shares to 8,730 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).

