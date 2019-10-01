Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Its Holding; Drexel Morgan & Company Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $387,860 as Share Value Declined

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.6. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 113.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 13,788 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 6,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.59. About 114,342 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 227 shares. Virtu Fincl accumulated 1,682 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Family Firm Inc owns 181 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks holds 11,745 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Llc owns 4,420 shares. Boothbay Fund Management holds 0.64% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc owns 50,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans La stated it has 205 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 4,760 are held by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Apriem Advsr reported 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 5,188 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.22 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 6,339 shares to 3,328 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 151,421 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 3,460 shares. 6,720 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 11,879 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,019 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Amer Intl Gp reported 0.01% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Com reported 84,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 159,620 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Commerce Natl Bank holds 20,069 shares. James Rech reported 115,067 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc accumulated 938,257 shares. Cibc World Corp has invested 0.16% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).