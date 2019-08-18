Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Lowered Stake by $6.09 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 147,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 641,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64 million, down from 789,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 54,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 175,260 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, down from 229,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 449,160 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,233 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Pggm Invs holds 0.23% or 403,955 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil stated it has 15,500 shares. 34,918 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 62,443 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,400 shares stake. Shaker Investments Limited Co Oh reported 0.7% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 6,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 21,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 1.64 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking owns 96,531 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 932,162 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 12,534 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 325 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 17.48 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 69,820 shares. 75,749 are held by Strategic Limited Liability. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 334,512 shares. Platinum Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 42,164 are owned by Timber Creek Limited Liability Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.28M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 139,949 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs Inc holds 1.13% or 2.10M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.26% or 3.11M shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 126,612 shares. Ckw Finance Group reported 2,200 shares. 31,970 were accumulated by Amg Tru Comml Bank. State Street Corporation reported 192.58M shares. Old Republic Intll Corp holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.70M shares. Legacy Private Trust Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,542 shares.

