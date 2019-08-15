Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $448,000; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $717,600

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 701,793 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 646,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 10.05 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 15,650 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 19,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 470,795 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,007 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.69 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 73,959 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 1.08 million shares. Advisory Research owns 5.74 million shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.08% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ameriprise stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru Communications has 133 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc holds 499,617 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability accumulated 62,372 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Peconic Lc accumulated 6.00M shares. Diamond Hill Management has invested 0.23% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares to 14.22 million shares, valued at $501.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 108,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 310,561 shares. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.11% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Barbara Oil invested in 1.04% or 15,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,120 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.14% or 154,226 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 4,910 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.11% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 11,181 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 3,344 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Asset One Ltd holds 68,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment owns 228,278 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 2,131 shares.

