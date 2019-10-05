Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Its Holding by $397,900 as Stock Rose; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Valuation Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Increased Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 41,486 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 38,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 463,542 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.26 million shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,838 shares to 238,798 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,722 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series (SLY) by 6,410 shares to 112,902 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,153 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded (FXL).