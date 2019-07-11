Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Price Declined While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Cut by $559,860 Its Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 48,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 923,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.30M, down from 971,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 167,126 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 76,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 325,183 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $140.54M for 17.11 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23,300 shares to 153,433 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 119,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Camarda Ltd Com has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 1,916 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,268 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co has invested 0.08% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 9,417 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 1,263 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Incorporated reported 6,720 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 29,473 shares. 120,631 are held by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability. Public Sector Pension Board reported 264,601 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 1.01M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. BARKER PETER K also sold $209,020 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 7.32M shares. Capital Research Glob has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. First Tru LP holds 1.08M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest reported 37,556 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc reported 31,816 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 758,839 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins reported 32,800 shares. Riverbridge Lc has 1.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has 239,386 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,476 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 25,336 shares to 90,533 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 118,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $453.97M for 23.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.